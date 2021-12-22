Ingredients

Whole Eggs, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes and Annatto [For Color]), Onion, Hashbrown Potatoes, Heavy Cream (Cream, Milk), Uncured Bacon No Nitrates or Nitrites Added Except For Those Naturally Occurring in Sea Salt and Celery Powder (Pork, Water, Sea Salt, Less Than 2% Cane Sugar, Celery Powder), Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Sunflower Lecithin.

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More