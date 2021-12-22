Simple Truth™ All American Omelet Bites
Scrambling for Time? Try Our One-Bite Omelets!
Q: What makes our Simple Truth™ Omelet Bites so special?
A: Whole eggs and cream combine to create a custard that envelops a medley of delicious ingredients. Pre-baked until fluffy and golden, all you have to do to enjoy an authentic one-bite omelet is heat for less than a minute.
Whole Eggs, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes and Annatto [For Color]), Onion, Hashbrown Potatoes, Heavy Cream (Cream, Milk), Uncured Bacon No Nitrates or Nitrites Added Except For Those Naturally Occurring in Sea Salt and Celery Powder (Pork, Water, Sea Salt, Less Than 2% Cane Sugar, Celery Powder), Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Sunflower Lecithin.
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
