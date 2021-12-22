Simple Truth™ All American Omelet Bites Perspective: front
Simple Truth™ All American Omelet Bites Perspective: back
Simple Truth™ All American Omelet Bites Perspective: left
Simple Truth™ All American Omelet Bites Perspective: right
Simple Truth™ All American Omelet Bites Perspective: top
Simple Truth™ All American Omelet Bites

8 ct / 4.64 ozUPC: 0001111080789
Located in BACK WALL

Product Details

Scrambling for Time? Try Our One-Bite Omelets!

Q: What makes our Simple Truth™ Omelet Bites so special?

A: Whole eggs and cream combine to create a custard that envelops a medley of delicious ingredients. Pre-baked until fluffy and golden, all you have to do to enjoy an authentic one-bite omelet is heat for less than a minute.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (66 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol100mg33.33%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A54mcg6%
Vitamin C3.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Eggs, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes and Annatto [For Color]), Onion, Hashbrown Potatoes, Heavy Cream (Cream, Milk), Uncured Bacon No Nitrates or Nitrites Added Except For Those Naturally Occurring in Sea Salt and Celery Powder (Pork, Water, Sea Salt, Less Than 2% Cane Sugar, Celery Powder), Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Sunflower Lecithin.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
