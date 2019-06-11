Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Simple Truth® Chelated Magnesium Tablets 250mg
180 ctUPC: 0001111091358
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 32
Product Details
Magnesium plays many roles in supporting overall health. Specifically, magnesium promotes healthy bones and teeth.* In addition, it supports the heart, female health, and is involved in energy production.*
- Dietary Supplement
- Free From 101 Artificial Preservatives & Ingredients
- Promotes Heart, Bone, and Female Health*
- Amino Acid
- Gluten Free
- CONTAINS NO artificial flavors or preservatives; no wheat, gluten,eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, crustacean shellfish or fish.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.