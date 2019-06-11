Simple Truth® Chelated Magnesium Tablets 250mg Perspective: front
Simple Truth® Chelated Magnesium Tablets 250mg Perspective: back
Simple Truth® Chelated Magnesium Tablets 250mg Perspective: left
Simple Truth® Chelated Magnesium Tablets 250mg Perspective: right
Simple Truth® Chelated Magnesium Tablets 250mg

180 ctUPC: 0001111091358
Located in AISLE 32

Product Details

Magnesium plays many roles in supporting overall health. Specifically, magnesium promotes healthy bones and teeth.* In addition, it supports the heart, female health, and is involved in energy production.*

  • Dietary Supplement
  • Free From 101 Artificial Preservatives & Ingredients
  • Promotes Heart, Bone, and Female Health*
  • Amino Acid
  • Gluten Free
  • CONTAINS NO artificial flavors or preservatives; no wheat, gluten,eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, soy, crustacean shellfish or fish.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.