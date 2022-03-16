Simple Truth™ Chicken Tikka Masala Perspective: front
Simple Truth™ Chicken Tikka Masala Perspective: back
Simple Truth™ Chicken Tikka Masala Perspective: left
Simple Truth™ Chicken Tikka Masala Perspective: right
Simple Truth™ Chicken Tikka Masala

22 ozUPC: 0001111089009
Product Details

Here's the Reason to Love Flash Freezin'!

Q: Why is our N-Robed process so superior to other freezing methods?

A: Traditional methods affect the texture, color and flavor of ingredients. Our innovative flash-freezing technology locks in freshness and preserves the integrity of each high quality ingredient. These flavor-focused dishes make a delicious meal that's ready in minutes. 

It's the Simple Truth™.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5bag (312 g)
Amount per serving
Calories330
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g24.36%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol90mg30%
Sodium940mg40.87%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar6g
Protein16g
Calcium104mg8%
Iron1.4mg8%
Vitamin A225mcg25%
Vitamin C23mg25%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tikka Masala Sauce (Milk, Cream, Tomato Paste, Sour Cream [Cultured Milk, Cream, Nonfat Milk Powder, Gelatin], Hot Sauce [Chili, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Distilled Vinegar], Curry Seasoning [Spices Including Turmeric and Dried Garlic], Cane Sugar, Salt, Xanthan Gum), Pulled Cooked Chicken (Chicken White Meat, Water, Rice Starch, Salt), Cooked Basmatic Rice (Water, Basmatic Rice), Water, Heavy Cream, Onions, Cauliflower, Tomatoes, Green Peas, Cilantro.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
