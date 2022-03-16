Simple Truth™ Chicken Tikka Masala
Here's the Reason to Love Flash Freezin'!
Q: Why is our N-Robed process so superior to other freezing methods?
A: Traditional methods affect the texture, color and flavor of ingredients. Our innovative flash-freezing technology locks in freshness and preserves the integrity of each high quality ingredient. These flavor-focused dishes make a delicious meal that's ready in minutes.
It's the Simple Truth™.
Ingredients
Tikka Masala Sauce (Milk, Cream, Tomato Paste, Sour Cream [Cultured Milk, Cream, Nonfat Milk Powder, Gelatin], Hot Sauce [Chili, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Distilled Vinegar], Curry Seasoning [Spices Including Turmeric and Dried Garlic], Cane Sugar, Salt, Xanthan Gum), Pulled Cooked Chicken (Chicken White Meat, Water, Rice Starch, Salt), Cooked Basmatic Rice (Water, Basmatic Rice), Water, Heavy Cream, Onions, Cauliflower, Tomatoes, Green Peas, Cilantro.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
