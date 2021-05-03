Ingredients

Peanut Butter , Tapioca Syrup , Almonds , Date Syrup , Date Paste , Oat Flour , Chocolate Chips ( Cocoa Liquor , Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Cocoa Powder ) , Peanut Flour , Unsweetened Cocoa , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

