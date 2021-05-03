Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Chocolate Almond Nut Butter Bars
10 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 0001111009132
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
- Plant based
- 6g of plant protein per serving
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar12g
Protein6g
Calcium35mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanut Butter , Tapioca Syrup , Almonds , Date Syrup , Date Paste , Oat Flour , Chocolate Chips ( Cocoa Liquor , Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Cocoa Powder ) , Peanut Flour , Unsweetened Cocoa , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Oats,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.