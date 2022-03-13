Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Nutter Butter Bar
10 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 0001111009128
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium85mg4%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar13g
Protein10g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Honey , Peanut Butter , Almond Butter , Chocolate Chips ( Cocoa Liquor , Sugar , Cocoa Butter , Cocoa Powder ) , Pea Protein , Date Syrup , Egg White Protein , Vanilla Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More