Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Simple Truth® Crinkle Cut Potato Fries
32 ozUPC: 0001111085268
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 26
Product Details
These Crinkle Cut Potato Fries from Simple Truth™ are made from fresh potatoes and are seasoned with delectable ingredients. Loved by kids and adults alike, these tasty fries are free from trans-fat. Open a pack and munch on these crispy potato fries, anytime, every time!
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3oz (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4.62%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg1.67%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium340mg9.71%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C9mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Canola Oil, Citric Acid (To Promote Color Retention), Dextrose (To Promote Browning)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More