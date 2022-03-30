Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Everything Bagel Seasoning Mashed Avocado Single Serve On-The-Go Packs
4 ct / 2 ozUPC: 0001111003803
Product Details
With these convenient packs, it's so easy to enjoy the richness of avocado wherever you are. Dip it, spread it or add it to salads—it's the perfect addition to lunchboxes and life on the go.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
: Hass Avocados , White Sesame Seeds , Black Sesame Seeds , Sea Salt , Onion , Garlic .
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
