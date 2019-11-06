Simple Truth™ Gluten Free All-Purpose Flour Mix Perspective: front
Simple Truth™ Gluten Free All-Purpose Flour Mix Perspective: back
Simple Truth™ Gluten Free All-Purpose Flour Mix

16 ozUPC: 0001111083164
Product Details

Alternative Flour Power!

Our wonderfully versatile Simple Truth™ All-Purpose Flour Mix is made from a blend of naturally gluten free ancient grains and stabilizing starches. It can be substituted one-to-one for standard flour, making it easy to create gluten free options in your kitchen. Try it as a replacement flour in batters, cakes, cookies and pastries, or as a superior thickener for sauces and gravies.

  • Gluten free
  • A cholesterol free food
  • Kosher
  • Vegan
  • Free from over 100 artificial preservatives and ingredients

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, White Sorghum, Rice Flour, Quinoa, Millet, Amaranth, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
