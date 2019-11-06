Simple Truth™ Gluten Free All-Purpose Flour Mix
Alternative Flour Power!
Our wonderfully versatile Simple Truth™ All-Purpose Flour Mix is made from a blend of naturally gluten free ancient grains and stabilizing starches. It can be substituted one-to-one for standard flour, making it easy to create gluten free options in your kitchen. Try it as a replacement flour in batters, cakes, cookies and pastries, or as a superior thickener for sauces and gravies.
- Gluten free
- A cholesterol free food
- Kosher
- Vegan
- Free from over 100 artificial preservatives and ingredients
Ingredients
Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, White Sorghum, Rice Flour, Quinoa, Millet, Amaranth, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
