Simple Truth™ Gluten Free Celebration Cake
Product Details
This Gluten-Free Celebration Cake from Simple Truth™ is soft in texture and delicious to taste. Made with cage-free eggs, this cake is USDA certified organic and non-GMO, and is free from artificial ingredients and preservatives. A perfect pick for parties and get-togethers!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cake: Cane Sugar, Gluten Free Flour Blend (White Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Brown Rice Flour, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Nonfat Dry Milk Powder), Buttermilk (Cultured Milk, Salt), Eggs (Eggs, Citric Acid To Maintain Color), Canola Oil, Vanilla Extract (Water, Ethyl Alcohol, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Baking Soda, Xanthan Gum, Enzyme, Frosting: Powdered Sugar (Cane Sugar, Corn Starch), Unsalted Butter, Heavy Cream, Vanilla Extract (Water, Ethyl Alcohol, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Salt, Topping: Sugar, Confectioner's Glaze, Fruit and Vegetable Coloring, Carnauba Wax, Gum Arabic, Calcium Carbonate
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More