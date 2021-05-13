Simple Truth™ Gluten Free Celebration Cake Perspective: front
Simple Truth™ Gluten Free Celebration Cake Perspective: back
Simple Truth™ Gluten Free Celebration Cake

16 ozUPC: 0001111018152
This Gluten-Free Celebration Cake from Simple Truth™ is soft in texture and delicious to taste. Made with cage-free eggs, this cake is USDA certified organic and non-GMO, and is free from artificial ingredients and preservatives. A perfect pick for parties and get-togethers!

Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167cake (76 g)
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol50mg16.67%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate43g15.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar30g
Protein2g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.5mg2%
Vitamin D0.2Number of International Units2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Cake: Cane Sugar, Gluten Free Flour Blend (White Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Brown Rice Flour, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Nonfat Dry Milk Powder), Buttermilk (Cultured Milk, Salt), Eggs (Eggs, Citric Acid To Maintain Color), Canola Oil, Vanilla Extract (Water, Ethyl Alcohol, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Baking Soda, Xanthan Gum, Enzyme, Frosting: Powdered Sugar (Cane Sugar, Corn Starch), Unsalted Butter, Heavy Cream, Vanilla Extract (Water, Ethyl Alcohol, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Salt, Topping: Sugar, Confectioner's Glaze, Fruit and Vegetable Coloring, Carnauba Wax, Gum Arabic, Calcium Carbonate

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

