Ingredients

Cake: Cane Sugar, Gluten Free Flour Blend (White Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Brown Rice Flour, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Nonfat Dry Milk Powder), Buttermilk (Cultured Milk, Salt), Eggs (Eggs, Citric Acid To Maintain Color), Canola Oil, Vanilla Extract (Water, Ethyl Alcohol, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Corn Starch, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Baking Soda, Xanthan Gum, Enzyme, Frosting: Powdered Sugar (Cane Sugar, Corn Starch), Unsalted Butter, Heavy Cream, Vanilla Extract (Water, Ethyl Alcohol, Vanilla Bean Extractives), Salt, Topping: Sugar, Confectioner's Glaze, Fruit and Vegetable Coloring, Carnauba Wax, Gum Arabic, Calcium Carbonate

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More