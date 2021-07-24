Simple Truth™ Gluten Free Double Chocolate Cake
Product Details
This Simple Truth™ Gluten Free Double Chocolate Cake is a delicious and rich cake. Certified non-GMO, this cake is made using cage-free eggs and contains no artificial ingredients or preservatives. With high quality ingredients baked to perfection, the double dose of chocolate is just perfect for any chocoholic!
Nutritional Information
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
