Simple Truth™ Gluten Free Double Chocolate Cake Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Gluten Free Double Chocolate Cake Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Simple Truth™ Gluten Free Double Chocolate Cake

16 ozUPC: 0001111018153
Purchase Options

Product Details

 This Simple Truth™ Gluten Free Double Chocolate Cake is a delicious and rich cake. Certified non-GMO, this cake is made using cage-free eggs and contains no artificial ingredients or preservatives. With high quality ingredients baked to perfection, the double dose of chocolate is just perfect for any chocoholic!    

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167cake (75 g)
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate43g15.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar30g
Protein2g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More