Simple Truth® Hot & Spicy Smoked Chicken Sausage
12 ozUPC: 0001111022225
Located in MEAT
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg22%
Sodium500mg22%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein14g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken , Water , Roasted Red Bell Peppers , Contains 2% Or Less of Sea Salt , Flavorings , Cultured Celery Powder , Vinegar , in a Natural Pork Casing .
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
