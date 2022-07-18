Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Italia Prosecco Sparkling Wine
750 mLUPC: 0081805102173
Pop the prosecco and get to celebrating! This is the perfect sparkling Italian wine for any and all of your celebrations. It has citrus fruit fragrances that harmonize with aromas of warm vanilla and toast. Flavors of apple, pear, and citrus drizzled with a touch of honey create a mellow and light-bodied, yet refreshingly dry mouthfeel. It pairs perfectly with cured meats, fresh mozzarella, and Focaccia bread. Sip, sip, hooray! "
- 1 bottle = 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in D.O.C., Italy
- Best served chilled
- Pairs well with cured meats, fresh mozzarella, and focaccia bread
- Flavors of apple, pear, and citrus fruits"