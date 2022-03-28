Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth™ Italian Seasoned Chicken Meatballs
12 ozUPC: 0001111087006
- Chicken raised with no antibiotics ever and no added hormones
- Chicken raised with vegetarian-fed diet
- No nitrates or nitrites added
- No preservatives
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2meatballs (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4.62%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium470mg19.58%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein14g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ground Chicken, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast), Water, Caramelized Onion (Onions, Canola Oil), Seasoning (Spices, Salt, Parsley, Garlic), Garlic Powder, Sea Salt, Flavor (Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vinegar, Natural Flavor), Black Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
