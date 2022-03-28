Simple Truth® Natural Angus Beef Ribeye Steak Perspective: front
Simple Truth® Natural Angus Beef Ribeye Steak Perspective: back
Simple Truth® Natural Angus Beef Ribeye Steak

10 ozUPC: 0001111019258
Located in MEAT

Product Details

This Simple Truth™ Natural Angus Beef Ribeye Steak is a well-marbled, rich and beefy cut. Sourced from beef raised on a vegetarian-fed diet, it contains no preservatives, antibiotics or added hormones. USDA choice quality ensures a tender, juicy morsel to grill, bake or barbecue.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat22g33.85%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium55mg2.29%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein21g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
