Simple Truth® Natural Angus Beef Ribeye Steak
Product Details
This Simple Truth™ Natural Angus Beef Ribeye Steak is a well-marbled, rich and beefy cut. Sourced from beef raised on a vegetarian-fed diet, it contains no preservatives, antibiotics or added hormones. USDA choice quality ensures a tender, juicy morsel to grill, bake or barbecue.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
