Simple Truth® Natural Angus Beef Strip Steak
Product Details
This Natural Angus Beef Strip Steak from Simple Truth™ is the perfect dinner for a date night or any special occasion. Minimally processed to retain its nutritional benefits, this tender cut is free from antibiotics, preservatives and added hormones. Grill or pan sear in butter for a meal to remember!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More