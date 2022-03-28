Simple Truth® Natural Angus Beef Strip Steak Perspective: front
Simple Truth® Natural Angus Beef Strip Steak Perspective: back
Simple Truth® Natural Angus Beef Strip Steak

10 ozUPC: 0001111019261
Located in MEAT

Product Details

This Natural Angus Beef Strip Steak from Simple Truth™ is the perfect dinner for a date night or any special occasion. Minimally processed to retain its nutritional benefits, this tender cut is free from antibiotics, preservatives and added hormones. Grill or pan sear in butter for a meal to remember!    

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g23.08%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol70mg23.33%
Sodium50mg2.08%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein24g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
