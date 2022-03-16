Simple Truth® Natural Beef Burgers Perspective: front
Simple Truth® Natural Beef Burgers Perspective: right
Simple Truth® Natural Beef Burgers

6 ct / 32 ozUPC: 0001111097943
It's only natural that you enjoy our natural beef burger patties that contain no antibiotics ever, no added hormones, and no preservatives - from our vegetarian-fed cows. A natural choice that is 100% delicious, these natural beef burger patties are truly delicious!

  • 100% natural
  • No antibiotics ever
  • No preservatives
  • No added hormones
  • Vegetarian-fed
  • Minimally processed
  • Contains no artificial ingredients
  • Keep frozen
  • U.S. inspected and passed by Department of Agriculture

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1patty (151 g)
Amount per serving
Calories380
% Daily value*
Total Fat30g46.15%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Trans Fat1.5g
Cholesterol100mg33.33%
Sodium85mg3.54%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein28g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Beef

Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

