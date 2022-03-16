Simple Truth® Natural Beef Burgers
Product Details
It's only natural that you enjoy our natural beef burger patties that contain no antibiotics ever, no added hormones, and no preservatives - from our vegetarian-fed cows. A natural choice that is 100% delicious, these natural beef burger patties are truly delicious!
- 100% natural
- No antibiotics ever
- No preservatives
- No added hormones
- Vegetarian-fed
- Minimally processed
- Contains no artificial ingredients
- Keep frozen
- U.S. inspected and passed by Department of Agriculture
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
