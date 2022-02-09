Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth® No Stir Smooth Almond Butter Packs
6 ct / 1.15 ozUPC: 0001111003740
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
You'll Want to Pack These Packs!
Q: Why do our Simple Truth® No Stir Almond Butter Packs pack such a big punch?
A: We've taken our almond butter, made from loads of almonds, and packaged it up into perfectly portable packs. They are a great addition to lunch boxes and make a convenient on-the-go snack. Just knead, tear and squeeze!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pack (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron1.1mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Almonds, Palm Oil, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
