Simple Truth™ Odor Eliminator Crystal Gel Jars Twin Pack
2 ct / 10 ozUPC: 0001111002321
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Lasts up to 4 Months. 60 days per jar. Gently Remove Persistent Odors. This non-toxic crystal gel effectively eliminates odors from any room—without the use of harsh chemicals or masking fragrances.
