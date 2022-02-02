Simple Truth Organic™ Ancient Grains Thin Sliced Bread Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic™ Ancient Grains Thin Sliced Bread Perspective: left
Simple Truth Organic™ Ancient Grains Thin Sliced Bread Perspective: right
Simple Truth Organic™ Ancient Grains Thin Sliced Bread

20 ozUPC: 0001111005318
Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
21.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeOne slice (27g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate13g5%
Dietary Fiber2g6%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic whole wheat flour, water, organic ancient grains blend (organic spelt, organic oats, organic millet, organic sorghum, organic quinoa, organic amaranth, organic chia), organic cane sugar, organic vital wheat gluten. Contains 2% or less of:&nbsp;yeast,&nbsp;organic cultured wheat flour,&nbsp;organic molasses, sea salt, organic vinegar, organic soy lecithin, organic palm oil, organic soy flour, organic oat fiber, enzymes, ascorbic acid. CONTAINS: WHEAT, SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More