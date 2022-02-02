Ingredients

Organic whole wheat flour, water, organic ancient grains blend (organic spelt, organic oats, organic millet, organic sorghum, organic quinoa, organic amaranth, organic chia), organic cane sugar, organic vital wheat gluten. Contains 2% or less of: yeast, organic cultured wheat flour, organic molasses, sea salt, organic vinegar, organic soy lecithin, organic palm oil, organic soy flour, organic oat fiber, enzymes, ascorbic acid. CONTAINS: WHEAT, SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More