Simple Truth Organic Apple Water
8 pouchesUPC: 0001111010048
- Organic
- Gluten Free
- No high fructose corn syrup
- This product is pasteurized
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 pouch
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
FILTERED WATER, ORGANIC LEMON JUICE CONCENTRATE, ORGANIC FLAVORS.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
