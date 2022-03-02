Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Baker Russet Potatoes
3 ct / 24 ozUPC: 0001111004798
Located in PRODUCE
Product Details
It's Hard to Resist a Russet! Our Simple Truth Organic™ Baker Russet Potatoes have a satisfying, fluffy interior that makes them ideal for baking. They're also great mashed or as french fries.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories168
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.2g
Saturated Fat0.1g1%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium24mg1%
Total Carbohydrate37g12%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1.9g
Protein4.6g
Potassium952mg27%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Russet Potatoes .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
