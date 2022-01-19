Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic® Beef Bone Broth
32 ozUPC: 0001111008600
Product Details
Good to the Bone!
We make no bones about it — our Simple Truth Organic® Beef Bone Broth is deliciously rich and savory. Try it in your favorite recipes or on its own as a flavorful pick me up.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein9g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Beef Broth, Organic Beef Flavor, Organic Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Organic Vegetables (Organic Carrot, Organic Celery, Organic Onion), Yeast Extract, Organic Tomato Paste, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
