Simple Truth Organic™ Blue Agave Light Golden Syrup
23.5 ozUPC: 0001111090441
Simple Truth Organic Blue Agave is a natural organic sweetener made from the Blue Agave Plant. It's a delicious Multi-Purpose Sweetener for beverages, baking, and general table top use. This Sweet Mild Syrup is 25% sweeter than sugar so you need less.
- Organically Grown
- No Preservatives
- Light Golden Syrup
- Kosher
- USDA Organic
- Per Serving: 120 Calories, 0g Total Fat, 0mg Sodium, 32g Sugars
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar32g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Agave Syrup*.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
