Simple Truth Organic™ Blue Agave Light Golden Syrup
Simple Truth Organic™ Blue Agave Light Golden Syrup Perspective: back
Simple Truth Organic™ Blue Agave Light Golden Syrup Perspective: right
Simple Truth Organic™ Blue Agave Light Golden Syrup Perspective: top
Simple Truth Organic™ Blue Agave Light Golden Syrup Perspective: bottom
Simple Truth Organic™ Blue Agave Light Golden Syrup

23.5 ozUPC: 0001111090441
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Simple Truth Organic Blue Agave is a natural organic sweetener made from the Blue Agave Plant. It's a delicious Multi-Purpose Sweetener for beverages, baking, and general table top use. This Sweet Mild Syrup is 25% sweeter than sugar so you need less.

  • Organically Grown
  • No Preservatives
  • Light Golden Syrup
  • Kosher
  • USDA Organic
  • Per Serving: 120 Calories, 0g Total Fat, 0mg Sodium, 32g Sugars

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar32g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Agave Syrup*.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More