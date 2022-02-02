Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic® Cane Sugar
24 ozUPC: 0001111084930
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
- Organically Grown
- No Artificial Flavors or Preservatives
- 15 Calories, 0g Total Fat, 0mg Sodium, 4g Sugar (per serving)
- USDA Organic
- Non GMO
- Kosher
- Fair Trade
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More