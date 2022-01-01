Simple Truth Organic® Chicken Bone Broth
Product Details
Good to the Bone!
We make no bones about it—our Simple Truth Organic® Bone Broth is deliciously rich and savory, and contains 9 grams of protein per serving. Try it in your favorite recipes or on its own as a flavorful pick-me-up.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Chicken Bone Broth ( Filtered Water , Organic Chicken Bone Broth Stock , Organic Chicken Flavor , Sea Salt , Organic Onion Powder , Yeast Extract , Organic Natural Flavor , Organic Chicken Fat , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Carrot Juice Concentrate , Organic Turmeric ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
