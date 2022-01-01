Simple Truth Organic® Chicken Bone Broth Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic® Chicken Bone Broth Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic® Chicken Bone Broth Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Simple Truth Organic® Chicken Bone Broth

32 ozUPC: 0001111008617
Purchase Options
Located in GROCERY

Product Details

Good to the Bone!

We make no bones about it—our Simple Truth Organic® Bone Broth is deliciously rich and savory, and contains 9 grams of protein per serving. Try it in your favorite recipes or on its own as a flavorful pick-me-up.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium550mg23%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium10mg
Iron0mg0%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Chicken Bone Broth ( Filtered Water , Organic Chicken Bone Broth Stock , Organic Chicken Flavor , Sea Salt , Organic Onion Powder , Yeast Extract , Organic Natural Flavor , Organic Chicken Fat , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Carrot Juice Concentrate , Organic Turmeric ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More