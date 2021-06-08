Ingredients

Organic Rice, Organic Black Beans, Organic Bell Peppers, Organic Spices, Organic Corn, Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Onion, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Organic Tomato, Organic Paprika, Organic Corn Masa Flour, Contains 2% or Less of Organic Garlic, Organic Lime Juice Powder (Organic Maltodextrin, Organic Lime Juice), Organic Yeast Extract, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

