Simple Truth Organic™ Chicken Tortilla Soup Mix
7.62 ozUPC: 0001111003836
Product Details
- Important Source for Fiber, Vitamins & Minerals
- Helps Lower the Risk of Chronic Diseases
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (27 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium420mg18.26%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar5g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.6mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Rice, Organic Black Beans, Organic Bell Peppers, Organic Spices, Organic Corn, Organic Raw Cane Sugar, Organic Onion, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Organic Tomato, Organic Paprika, Organic Corn Masa Flour, Contains 2% or Less of Organic Garlic, Organic Lime Juice Powder (Organic Maltodextrin, Organic Lime Juice), Organic Yeast Extract, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
