Simple Truth Organic™ Chunk Chicken Breast in Water
Simple Truth Organic™ Chunk Chicken Breast in Water
Simple Truth Organic™ Chunk Chicken Breast in Water
Simple Truth Organic™ Chunk Chicken Breast in Water
Simple Truth Organic™ Chunk Chicken Breast in Water

4 ct / 5 ozUPC: 0001111004967
Product Details

It’s the Simple Truth Easy to find, understand and afford, Simple Truth from Kroger makes enjoying organic, natural and wellness products simply...better. All items are Free From over one hundred artificial preservatives and ingredients so you can feel better about the delicious goodness that’s in the food you serve your family. Go Ahead, Chicken Out! Made with three simple ingredients, including chicken raised with no antibiotics* or hormones added†, our great tasting Simple Truth Organic™ Chunk Chicken Breast will have you clucking. There is nothing but great taste in every bite!

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2oz (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium230mg9.58%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cooked Organic Chicken Breast Meat, Water, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.