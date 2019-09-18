Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic® Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches
4 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0001111088768
Product Details
We've squeezed all of the goodness of organic apples and cinnamon into an easy-peasy, portable pouch. Sweetened with cane sugar and with no artificial flavors or colors, you can feel good about our Simple Truth® Organic Cinnamon Applesauce because what doesn't go into it is as important as what does. It's the Simple Truth.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Apple Puree, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Cinnamon Powder, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
