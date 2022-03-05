Ingredients

ORGANIC BREAD (ORGANIC WHEAT FLOUR, WATER, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, YEAST, ORGANIC GRAIN BLEND [ORGANIC BARLEY FLOUR, ORGANIC RYE FLOUR, ORGANIC SPELT FLOUR {WHEAT}, ORGANIC MILLET FLOUR, ORGANIC QUINOA FLOUR], ORGANIC EXPELLER PRESSED CANOLA OIL, ORGANIC WHEAT GLUTEN, SEA SALT, ORGANIC VINEGAR, ORGANIC CULTURED WHEAT FLOUR, ORGANIC WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, ASCORBIC ACID, ENZYMES, SOY LECITHIN), WATER, ORGANIC WHEAT FLOUR, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC SOYBEAN OIL, ORGANIC SOY FLOUR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF THE FOLLOWING: ORGANIC CINNAMON, SALT, SEA SALT, ORGANIC YEAST, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, LEAVENING (BAKING SODA, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), NATURAL FLAVOR, SODIUM ALGINATE, ORGANIC DEXTROSE, ORGANIC SOY LECITHIN, ORGANIC NATURAL FLAVOR. CONTAINS: SOY, WHEAT. NO BIOENGINEERING STATEMENT REQUIRED

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

