Simple Truth Organic™ Cinnamon French Toast Sticks Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic™ Cinnamon French Toast Sticks Perspective: back
Simple Truth Organic™ Cinnamon French Toast Sticks Perspective: top
Simple Truth Organic™ Cinnamon French Toast Sticks Perspective: bottom
Simple Truth Organic™ Cinnamon French Toast Sticks

12 ozUPC: 0001111007411
Located in BACK WALL

Product Details

  • Thick and fluffy
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • USDA organic
  • Non GMO

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
3.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories323.9393
% Daily value*
Sodium407.6241mg
Total Carbohydrate46.1794g
Calcium32.5321mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
ORGANIC BREAD (ORGANIC WHEAT FLOUR, WATER, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, YEAST, ORGANIC GRAIN BLEND [ORGANIC BARLEY FLOUR, ORGANIC RYE FLOUR, ORGANIC SPELT FLOUR {WHEAT}, ORGANIC MILLET FLOUR, ORGANIC QUINOA FLOUR], ORGANIC EXPELLER PRESSED CANOLA OIL, ORGANIC WHEAT GLUTEN, SEA SALT, ORGANIC VINEGAR, ORGANIC CULTURED WHEAT FLOUR, ORGANIC WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, ASCORBIC ACID, ENZYMES, SOY LECITHIN), WATER, ORGANIC WHEAT FLOUR, ORGANIC CANE SUGAR, ORGANIC SOYBEAN OIL, ORGANIC SOY FLOUR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF THE FOLLOWING: ORGANIC CINNAMON, SALT, SEA SALT, ORGANIC YEAST, SUNFLOWER LECITHIN, LEAVENING (BAKING SODA, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE), NATURAL FLAVOR, SODIUM ALGINATE, ORGANIC DEXTROSE, ORGANIC SOY LECITHIN, ORGANIC NATURAL FLAVOR. CONTAINS: SOY, WHEAT. NO BIOENGINEERING STATEMENT REQUIRED

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

