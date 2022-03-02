Simple Truth Organic Classic Mild Salsa Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic Classic Mild Salsa Perspective: top
Simple Truth Organic Classic Mild Salsa

15 ozUPC: 0001111022139
Located in DELI 6

  • USDA Organic
  • No Artificial Preserevatives
  • Keep Refrigerated
  • Non GMO

Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Organic Tomatoes , In : Organic Tomato Juice , Organic Onions , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Organic Chili Peppers , Organic Cilantro , Salt , Organic Roasted Garlic , Organic Lime Juice , Organic Garlic , Organic White Vinegar , Citric Acid , Organic Celery Seed , Water , Organic Sunflower Oil .

Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

