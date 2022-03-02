Ingredients

Organic Tomatoes , In : Organic Tomato Juice , Organic Onions , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Organic Chili Peppers , Organic Cilantro , Salt , Organic Roasted Garlic , Organic Lime Juice , Organic Garlic , Organic White Vinegar , Citric Acid , Organic Celery Seed , Water , Organic Sunflower Oil .

Allergen Info

Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

