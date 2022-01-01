Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic® Coconut Milk
33.8 fl ozUPC: 0001111003070
Product Details
- Organically grown
- No preservatives
- Creamy & rich
- No added water or sugar
- Non GMO
- Fair Trade certified
- Plant based
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium380mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Coconut Water†, Organic Coconut Cream†, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More