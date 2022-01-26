Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Cranberry Juice Cocktail
64 fl ozUPC: 0001111090312
Located in AISLE 14
Product Details
- Organically Grown
- No Preservatives
- From Concentrate
- Kosher
- No Artificial Flavors
- No Added Colors
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar29g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Organic Sugar, Organic Cranberry Juice Concentrate.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More