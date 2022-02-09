Ingredients

Water, Organic Mushrooms, Organic Soybean Oil, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cream, Organic Natural Flavor, Contains Less Than 2% of: Organic Yeast Extract, Sea Salt, Organic Soy Protein Concentrate, Organic Whey.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More