Simple Truth Organic® Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup
10.5 ozUPC: 0001111004499
Product Details
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Contains milk, wheat & soy
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (125 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium1570mg68.26%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Organic Mushrooms, Organic Soybean Oil, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Cream, Organic Natural Flavor, Contains Less Than 2% of: Organic Yeast Extract, Sea Salt, Organic Soy Protein Concentrate, Organic Whey.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
