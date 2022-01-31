Simple Truth Organic® Creamy Lentil Soup Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic® Creamy Lentil Soup Perspective: left
Simple Truth Organic® Creamy Lentil Soup Perspective: right
Simple Truth Organic® Creamy Lentil Soup

15.5 ozUPC: 0001111003875
  • Vegan
  • Good source of fiber
  • Organically grown
  • Plant-based

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bowl (439 g)
Amount per serving
Calories340
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat14g70%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1190mg51.74%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Dietary Fiber5g17.86%
Sugar12g
Protein10g
Calcium104mg8%
Iron3.6mg20%
Potassium705mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Organic Tomatoes in Juice, Organic Coconut Cream, Organic Carrots, Organic Lentils, Organic Kale, Organic Celery, Organic Green Onions, Contains Less Than 2% of: Organic Sugar, Salt, Organic Onion, Organic Canola Oil, Organic Potato Flour, Organic Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Carrot Powder, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Spices, Organic Lime Juice, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Turmeric

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.