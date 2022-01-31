Ingredients

Water, Organic Tomatoes in Juice, Organic Coconut Cream, Organic Carrots, Organic Lentils, Organic Kale, Organic Celery, Organic Green Onions, Contains Less Than 2% of: Organic Sugar, Salt, Organic Onion, Organic Canola Oil, Organic Potato Flour, Organic Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Carrot Powder, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Tapioca Starch, Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Organic Spices, Organic Lime Juice, Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Turmeric

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More