Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Simple Truth Organic™ Diced Pears in 100% Juice
4 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0001111009849
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Nutritional Information
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate18g7%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
Calcium11mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin A1mcg0%
Vitamin C90mg100%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic diced pears, water, organic white grape juice concentrate, organic lemon juice concentrate, ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) to protect color.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More