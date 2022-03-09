Nutrition Facts

4.0 About servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 70

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 18g 7% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Sugar 13g

Protein 0g

Calcium 11mg 0%

Iron 1mg 6%

Vitamin A 1mcg 0%

Vitamin C 90mg 100%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%