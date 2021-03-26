Simple Truth Organic® Fat Free Vegetable Stock Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic® Fat Free Vegetable Stock Perspective: back
Simple Truth Organic® Fat Free Vegetable Stock Perspective: left
Simple Truth Organic® Fat Free Vegetable Stock Perspective: right
Simple Truth Organic® Fat Free Vegetable Stock Perspective: top
Simple Truth Organic® Fat Free Vegetable Stock Perspective: bottom
Simple Truth Organic® Fat Free Vegetable Stock

32 ozUPC: 0001111004966
Located in AISLE 8

Simple Truth Organic® Stocks are fabulously flavorful and free from artificial flavors and preservatives. Keep this versatile cooking staple on hand to provide the perfect base for soups, stews, and sauces. Use for deglazing, braising, or as a cooking liquid for rice and grains. The possibilities are endless!

Fat Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 cup
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium450mg20%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, organic vegetable puree (carrot, celery), sea salt, organic onionjuice concentrate, organic tomato paste, organic molasses, yeast extract,organic potato flour, organic turmeric (color), organic caramelized sugar,organic onion powder, natural flavor.

Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

