Simple Truth Organic® Fat Free Vegetable Stock
Product Details
Simple Truth Organic® Stocks are fabulously flavorful and free from artificial flavors and preservatives. Keep this versatile cooking staple on hand to provide the perfect base for soups, stews, and sauces. Use for deglazing, braising, or as a cooking liquid for rice and grains. The possibilities are endless!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, organic vegetable puree (carrot, celery), sea salt, organic onionjuice concentrate, organic tomato paste, organic molasses, yeast extract,organic potato flour, organic turmeric (color), organic caramelized sugar,organic onion powder, natural flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
