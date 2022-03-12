Simple Truth Organic® Free Range Chicken Stock
Product Details
It's always a great time to stock up!
Q: Why should our stock be one of your pantry staples?
A: Simple Truth Organic® Stocks are fabulously flavorful and free from artificial flavors and preservatives. Keep this versatile cooking staple on hand to provide the perfect base for soups, stews, and sauces. Use for deglazing, braising, or as a cooking liquid for rice and grains. The possibilities are endless!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, organic chicken favor, organic chicken bone broth, sea salt, organic vegetable juice concentrates (carrot, onion, celery), organic onion powder, yeast extract, organic cane sugar, organic turmeric (color), organic favor.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
