Simple Truth Organic® Free Range Chicken Stock
Simple Truth Organic® Free Range Chicken Stock
Simple Truth Organic® Free Range Chicken Stock
Simple Truth Organic® Free Range Chicken Stock
Simple Truth Organic® Free Range Chicken Stock
Simple Truth Organic® Free Range Chicken Stock
Simple Truth Organic® Free Range Chicken Stock

32 ozUPC: 0001111004965
Product Details

It's always a great time to stock up!

Q: Why should our stock be one of your pantry staples?

A: Simple Truth Organic® Stocks are fabulously flavorful and free from artificial flavors and preservatives. Keep this versatile cooking staple on hand to provide the perfect base for soups, stews, and sauces. Use for deglazing, braising, or as a cooking liquid for rice and grains. The possibilities are endless!

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 cup
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium390mg17%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, organic chicken favor, organic chicken bone broth, sea salt, organic vegetable juice concentrates (carrot, onion, celery), organic onion powder, yeast extract, organic cane sugar, organic turmeric (color), organic favor.

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

