Simple Truth Organic® Fruit Punch
64 fl ozUPC: 0001111085199
A Punch of Flavor! You'll love this delightful blend of apple, grape and cherry juice. It's intensely flavorful and refreshingly delicious!
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate30g10.91%
Sugar30g
Protein0g
Vitamin C60mg70%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Apple Juice Concentrate, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Organic Cherry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Organic Fruit and Vegetable Extract (Color).
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
