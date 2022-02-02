Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Garlic & Herb Goat Cheese
4 ozUPC: 0001111018140
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
Enjoy our fresh organic garlic and herb goat cheese from cows organically raised. Our organic garlic and herb goat cheese is perfect sliced, added to a meal, or as a deliciously festive log to add additional ingredients, such as bacon, for any party, snack, or occasion!
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Keep refrigerated
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1ounce (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Organic Goat Milk, Salt, Organic Marjoram, Organic Oregano, Organic Garlic Powder, Cheese Cultures, Microbial Rennet.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More