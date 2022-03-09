Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Garlic Salt
3.95 ozUPC: 0001111006261
Benefits:
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
102.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 tsp (1.1g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg15%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Salt, Dried Organic Garlic.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
