Simple Truth Organic™ Ghee Clarified Butter
14 fl ozUPC: 0001111078866
Product Details
This flavorful clarified butter, a staple of Indian cuisine, is delicious spread on toast or tossed with vegetables. Its high smoke point of 375 degrees Fahrenheit also makes it ideal for sautéing, searing or frying.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Clarified Butter (Milk).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
