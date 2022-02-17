We Put Sweetness In The Palm of Your Hand!What makes our coconut sugar such a sweet find? Simple Truth Organic Coconut Sugar is made from flower buds cut from the coconut palm. Its lower Glycemic Index (35) makes it a wonderful alternative to cane sugar. Versatile, with a mild caramel flavor it is ideal for baking or in your favorite hot beverage. Substitute for sugar at a one-to-one ratio.

Organically Grown

No Preservatives

Kosher

USDA Organic

Non-GMO

Fair Trade Certified