Simple Truth Organic™ Gluten Free Coconut Sugar
16 ozUPC: 0001111087144
Product Details
We Put Sweetness In The Palm of Your Hand!What makes our coconut sugar such a sweet find? Simple Truth Organic Coconut Sugar is made from flower buds cut from the coconut palm. Its lower Glycemic Index (35) makes it a wonderful alternative to cane sugar. Versatile, with a mild caramel flavor it is ideal for baking or in your favorite hot beverage. Substitute for sugar at a one-to-one ratio.
- Organically Grown
- No Preservatives
- Kosher
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO
- Fair Trade Certified
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tsp (8 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Coconut Sugar.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
