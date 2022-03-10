Simple Truth Organic® Gluten Free High Protein Red Lentil & Quinoa Pasta Shells & Cheese
Product Details
Deluxe red lentil & quinoa pasta in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce.
- Gluten free
- USDA Organic
- Non GMO
- 13 grams of protein per serving
- Boil only 3 to 4 minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Red Lentil & Quinoa Shells: Organic Red Lentil Flour, Organic Quinoa Flour. Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce: Organic Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Organic Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Water, Organic Butter (Pasteurized Organic Sweet Cream, Salt), Organic Maltodextrin, Sodium Phosphate, Organic Non-fat Dry Milk, Organic Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Organic Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Organic Fruit Juice [Organic Pumpkin, Organic Apple], Organic Annatto Extract), Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Organic Guar Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More