Simple Truth Organic® Gluten Free High Protein Red Lentil & Quinoa Pasta Shells & Cheese

6 ozUPC: 0001111005618
Product Details

Deluxe red lentil & quinoa pasta in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce.

  • Gluten free
  • USDA Organic
  • Non GMO
  • 13 grams of protein per serving
  • Boil only 3 to 4 minutes

Nutritional Information

Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2.5oz (71 g)
Amount per serving
Calories540
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat10g50%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol40mg13.33%
Sodium1380mg60%
Total Carbohydrate64g23.27%
Dietary Fiber6g21.43%
Sugar5g
Protein31g
Calcium271mg20%
Iron6mg35%
Potassium61mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Red Lentil & Quinoa Shells: Organic Red Lentil Flour, Organic Quinoa Flour. Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce: Organic Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Organic Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Water, Organic Butter (Pasteurized Organic Sweet Cream, Salt), Organic Maltodextrin, Sodium Phosphate, Organic Non-fat Dry Milk, Organic Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Organic Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Organic Fruit Juice [Organic Pumpkin, Organic Apple], Organic Annatto Extract), Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Organic Guar Gum.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
