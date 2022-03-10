Ingredients

Organic Red Lentil & Quinoa Shells: Organic Red Lentil Flour, Organic Quinoa Flour. Mild Cheddar Cheese Sauce: Organic Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Organic Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzymes), Water, Organic Butter (Pasteurized Organic Sweet Cream, Salt), Organic Maltodextrin, Sodium Phosphate, Organic Non-fat Dry Milk, Organic Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Organic Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Organic Fruit Juice [Organic Pumpkin, Organic Apple], Organic Annatto Extract), Lactic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Organic Guar Gum.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More