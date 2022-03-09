Simple Truth Organic™ Gluten Free Yellow Cake Baking Mix Perspective: front
Simple Truth Organic™ Gluten Free Yellow Cake Baking Mix Perspective: back
Simple Truth Organic™ Gluten Free Yellow Cake Baking Mix Perspective: left
Simple Truth Organic™ Gluten Free Yellow Cake Baking Mix Perspective: right
Simple Truth Organic™ Gluten Free Yellow Cake Baking Mix Perspective: top
Simple Truth Organic™ Gluten Free Yellow Cake Baking Mix

16 ozUPC: 0001111003781
It's the Simple Truth
Easy to find, understand, and afford, Simple Truth from Kroger makes enjoying organic, natural and wellness products simply...better. All items are free from over one hundred artificial preservatives and ingredients so you can feel better about the delicious goodness that's in the food you serve your family.

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry mix (42 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar24g
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium10mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Sugar, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Glucose Syrup Powder (Corn), Organic Psyllium Seeds Fiber, Guar Gum (Thickener), Xanthan Gum (Thickener), Baking Soda (Raising Agent), Calcium Phosphates (Raising Agent).

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
