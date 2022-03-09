Ingredients

Organic Sugar, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Glucose Syrup Powder (Corn), Organic Psyllium Seeds Fiber, Guar Gum (Thickener), Xanthan Gum (Thickener), Baking Soda (Raising Agent), Calcium Phosphates (Raising Agent).

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.