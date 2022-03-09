Simple Truth Organic™ Gluten Free Yellow Cake Baking Mix
Product Details
It's the Simple Truth
Easy to find, understand, and afford, Simple Truth from Kroger makes enjoying organic, natural and wellness products simply...better. All items are free from over one hundred artificial preservatives and ingredients so you can feel better about the delicious goodness that's in the food you serve your family.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Sugar, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Potato Starch, Organic Glucose Syrup Powder (Corn), Organic Psyllium Seeds Fiber, Guar Gum (Thickener), Xanthan Gum (Thickener), Baking Soda (Raising Agent), Calcium Phosphates (Raising Agent).
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
