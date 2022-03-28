Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Grass Fed Beef Ribeye Steak
10 ozUPC: 0001111019270
Located in MEAT
Product Details
- 100% Grass Fed Organic Beef
- No antibiotics ever
- No added hormones
- No preservatives
- Non-genetically engineered
- Raised on certified organic pastures.
Nutritional Information
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g26.15%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium65mg2.71%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein22g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Beef.
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
