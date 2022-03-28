Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic® Grass Fed Beef Tenderloin Steak
7 ozUPC: 0001111022060
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Product Details
- 100% Grass Fed
- Organic Beef
- No antibiotics ever
- No added hormones
- No preservatives
- Non-genetically engineered
- Raised on certified organic pastures
Nutritional Information
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1steak (198 g)
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol100mg33.33%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein41g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron4.5mg25%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Beef.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More