This organic ground beef from Simple Truth Organic® has 85% lean meat and is certified organic by USDA. Crafted from beef raised on a grass-fed diet, it's free from antibiotics and added hormones. This minced meat is apt for hamburger patties, meatballs, and lasagna. If you're in the mood for something different, try it in stir fry, broths, and tacos.
- Grass fed
- Organic
- 85% lean,15% fat ground beef
- No added hormones...ever
- No antibiotics...ever
- Gluten free
- Contains no artificial ingredients
- Vegetarian fed
Organic Ground Beef.
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
