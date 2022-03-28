Simple Truth Organic® Grass Fed Ground Beef Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic® Grass Fed Ground Beef Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Simple Truth Organic® Grass Fed Ground Beef

3 ct / 1 lbUPC: 0001111094893
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT

Product Details

This organic ground beef from Simple Truth Organic® has 85% lean meat and is certified organic by USDA. Crafted from beef raised on a grass-fed diet, it's free from antibiotics and added hormones. This minced meat is apt for hamburger patties, meatballs, and lasagna. If you're in the mood for something different, try it in stir fry, broths, and tacos.

  • Grass fed
  • Organic
  • 85% lean,15% fat ground beef
  • No added hormones...ever
  • No antibiotics...ever
  • Gluten free
  • Contains no artificial ingredients
  • Vegetarian fed

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4oz (112 g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g26.15%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat1g
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium75mg3.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein21g
Calcium26mg2.6%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Ground Beef.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More