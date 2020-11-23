Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Simple Truth Organic™ Lime Margarita Mix
1 LUPC: 0001111082885
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 1
Product Details
- Non-alcoholic
- 10% Juice
- Separation Normal
- Kosher
- USDA Organic
- No Preservatives
- No high fructose corn syrup
- No FD&C colors
- No artificial flavors
- Non GMO
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4fl oz (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Protein0g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Triple-filtered Water, Organic Agave Syrup, Organic Lime Juice, Ascorbic Acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More