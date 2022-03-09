Simple Truth Organic® Low Sodium Free Range Chicken Broth
Product Details
Soup up your recipes! Simple Truth Organic® broth is fabulously flavorful and free from artificial flavors and preservatives. Keep this versatile cooking staple on hand to provide the perfect base for soups, stews, and sauces. Use for deglazing, braising, or as a cooking liquid for rice and grains. The possibilities are endless!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, organic chicken flavor, organic onion powder, sea salt, organic cane sugar, yeast extract, organic garlic powder, organic olive oil, organic turmeric (color), organic flavor.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
