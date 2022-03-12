Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder with Iron Value Size
34 ozUPC: 0004126033085
Purchase Options
Product Details
This Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron from Simple Truth Organic™ offers complete nutrition to babies in the age group of 0-12 months. Produced without pesticides, added growth hormones or antibiotics. Rich in DHA, Lutein and Vitamin E, it aids in the growth and development of the brain and eyes in babies.