Simple Truth Organic™ Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder with Iron Value Size Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder with Iron Value Size Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Simple Truth Organic™ Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder with Iron Value Size Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Simple Truth Organic™ Milk-Based Infant Formula Powder with Iron Value Size

34 ozUPC: 0004126033085
Purchase Options

Product Details

This Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron from Simple Truth Organic™ offers complete nutrition to babies in the age group of 0-12 months. Produced without pesticides, added growth hormones or antibiotics. Rich in DHA, Lutein and Vitamin E, it aids in the growth and development of the brain and eyes in babies.    